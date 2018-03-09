kouchlok
Great little dispensary. Andrew and Sarah are very kind and NEVER rush me. I'm not the easiest patient although I'm made to feel as if I were.
Thank you for the review! See you again soon!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.7
10 reviews
Great little dispensary. Andrew and Sarah are very kind and NEVER rush me. I'm not the easiest patient although I'm made to feel as if I were.
Thank you for the review! See you again soon!
It’s a great place. I like that you don’t have to wait outside like at the other places. The people there are knowledgeable. Joe and Helen were a real help.
Thanks for the review! It's our pleasure to serve you and look forward to seeing you next time!
I’ve been to other dispensaries, but this was my first time visiting Justice Grown. To say I left pleasantly surprised is an understatement. Sam taught me all about the terpenes that will help keep my anxiety at bay and what strains in specific to keep my eyes out for. I also left with some literature to read as well. Thank you Justice Grown for showing me that you really care
Thanks for the review! So happy that we were able to assist you in the best way possible. Looking forward to seeing you next time!
Valerie and Helen we’re awesome they help me find everything I needed and were very knowledgeable I would return based on their desire to make the experience the most enjoyable ever
Thank you for the wonderful review! We look forward to seeing you on your next visit!!
Staff goes above and beyond Helen was awesome very kind and knowledgeable great place highly recommend!
Thank you for the review!
Joe, Andrew, Justin, Sam, Emily, and everyone else who works here is incredibly resourceful and hardworking. These folks will take care of you in the best way while maintaining focus on the patients needs. Could not recommend the JG family enough.
Thanks for the wonderful review! It's our pleasure to serve you!
Nice place friendly staff only thing is when you put in an order it may not be there when you pick it up
Thanks for the review! We always strive to best accommodate our patients and are sorry if you were not able to pick up your order. We pull all orders an hour and a half before closing each night as they are only held for that day of business. If you ever have a question or concern regarding online ordering, please feel free to call us at anytime!
Very excited for this locally owned business. The service is very good, each person working tries to help and if they dont know they ask each other and share knowledge. Management is very hands on and if I had a problem feel they are completely accesible. Its clean and friendly inside. Unfortunately for JG the quality of the product they have access to is not up to par. Once that changes its all aces for them. Highly suggest this place
Thanks for the great review! We do work with every available grower that operates in PA as a means to give our patients every option possible within our state. As more growers come online, you will see them in our stores. Stay tuned!
Thank you to everyone at Justice Grown edwardsville!!! you guys make the process so enjoyable and easy Justin and Sam know exactly what I enjoy its awesome!!
I'd simply like to thank the staff at Justice Grown; Sarah, Justin, & Sam for their knowledge base and dedication. Sincerely, Jesse.
Thanks for the review, Jesse!