Indacouch4life on October 23, 2019

I’ve been to other dispensaries, but this was my first time visiting Justice Grown. To say I left pleasantly surprised is an understatement. Sam taught me all about the terpenes that will help keep my anxiety at bay and what strains in specific to keep my eyes out for. I also left with some literature to read as well. Thank you Justice Grown for showing me that you really care