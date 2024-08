It was rainy, gloomy and I just discovered there was a new dab shop right up the street from me. The weather wasn't a factor as not even God can get between me and my dabs. But would it be worth it? I was just about to make a large order from another company in Boston. Should I try this? Can something right up the street beat the quality I had been getting, which had been bar average, off the web? F#%#*@# h$ll yeah it is! Jesus! I'd have gone through a tropical storm for their stuff. Best I've experienced so far since beginning with THCa. The prices are also nuts! Best out there for sure. I scrapped that order with the company in Boston. I'll be buying from them.