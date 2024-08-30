157 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Topical
Accessory
Other
About this dispensary
Kache THCa
Nestled in the heart of Austin, Kache THCa stands as a beacon for cannabis connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike, offering an unrivaled selection of the finest THCa flower, meticulously crafted live rosin, convenient disposables, and delectable edibles. Our boutique store is dedicated to elevating your experience with the purest, most potent, and flavor-rich cannabis products in the market.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 94
2505 E 6th St, Unit E, Austin, TX
License 6665
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 12am
friday
10am - 12am
saturday
10am - 12am
Photos of Kache THCa
Promotions at Kache THCa
Updates from Kache THCa
99 Reviews of Kache THCa
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.