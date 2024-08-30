Kache THCa
Kache THCa

Austin, TX
1295.8 miles away
157 products | Last updated:

About this dispensary

Kache THCa

Nestled in the heart of Austin, Kache THCa stands as a beacon for cannabis connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike, offering an unrivaled selection of the finest THCa flower, meticulously crafted live rosin, convenient disposables, and delectable edibles. Our boutique store is dedicated to elevating your experience with the purest, most potent, and flavor-rich cannabis products in the market.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 94
2505 E 6th St, Unit E, Austin, TX
Send a message
Call 5122158816
Visit website
License 6665
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 12am
friday
10am - 12am
saturday
10am - 12am

99 Reviews of Kache THCa

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
No reviews yet
