Follow
Kaleafa Cannabis Co. - Oregon City
971-407-3208
Monday Deal
$1 Half Gram Pre-Roll - Limit 1 - House Choice ••• $90 Ounce
Tuesday Deal
$1 Half Gram Pre-Roll - Limit 2 - House Choice
Wednesday Deal
15% Off 7g of Flower or More
Must purchase 7g total of the same strain of flower
Thursday Deal
10% off Vape Cartridges
All deal flower is pre-selected
Friday Deal
10% Off All Edibles
All deal flower is pre-selected
Shatterday
15% Off All concentrates and Extracts We have OVER 100 different extracts to choose from!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Doesn NOT include vape cartridges (See Thurs)
Sunday Deal
15% Off All CBD Products, All Topicals, And All Pre-Rolls
All deal flower is pre-selected