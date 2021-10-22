MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
617 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Kaleafa Cannabis Co - Glisan (Medical)
Our success has been fueled by our sole focus: you, our customers. Combine that with amazing partnerships with the best farms, brands, suppliers, passionate BudTenders and our incredibly loyal customers and have a blueprint for our successful growth. We are always looking to improve our product selections, variety and in-store service and we always welcome your input and feedback, our #KaleafaFam.
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 3
11821 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR
License 050 10088926F6F
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
9am-10pm
Photos of Kaleafa Cannabis Co - Glisan (Medical)
Show all photos
Deals at Kaleafa Cannabis Co - Glisan (Medical)
see all promotions