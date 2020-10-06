ZERO Stars Quality. The bub tender did even know which products were advertised on sale on sale at leafy. Score ZERO Service. The Bud tender “didn’t know” (wouldn’t tell me) the managers name so I could get back with them. Score ZERO Atmosphere. WTF? Sensed I was getting ripped off as soon as the door opened Score ZERO I went in for a product that Kaleafa Cannabis( Liers) Co. had advertised on sale on leafy. When I asked the bud tender for the product, they could not find it. They then said to the other bud tender that “the manager” (I assume the same one that they wouldn’t tell me their name) had take all that product off the shelf earlier in the day. Summery. My experience is that this is a terrible and very dishonest and extremely poor customer service. As I was leaving the least experienced but tender stated “See you next time”. I did say anything but rest assured they will never see my ass again and I would not recommend this place to anyone and if anyone aske I would tell them to find any other place on Glisan Street. What a cheep ass review I was not going to give any stars but the only way I can post this is to give it some stars The dispensary deservers NONE!!!!!!!!!!!!