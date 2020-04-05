Kaleafa Cannabis Co. - Oak Harbor
Blue Dream
from Legends
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Black Diesel
from Columbia River Reserve
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Diesel
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Sherb Cake
from Snicklefritz
21.74%
THC
0.16%
CBD
Sherb Cake
Strain
$60¼ oz
In-store only
Maui Waui
from Ladera Farms
20.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Maui Waui
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
Tangerine Cookies
from Lifestyle Reserve
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangerine Cookies
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Birthday Cake
from Lifestyle
21.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
White Urkle
from Lifestyle
26.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
White Urkle
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
White 99
from INDO
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
9# Hammer
from Green Rush Solutions Inc.
17.62%
THC
0%
CBD
9 Pound Hammer
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Velvet Skies
from High End Farms
17.59%
THC
0%
CBD
Velvet Skies
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Romulan
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
20.08%
THC
1.7%
CBD
Romulan
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
P91
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
16.65%
THC
0%
CBD
P91
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
ICED Grapefruit
from Budco
22.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
ICED Grapefruit
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mandarin Cookies
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
22.22%
THC
1.4%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Clementine
from SPP
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Night Train
from Contender Gardens
19.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Night Train
Strain
$1001 oz
In-store only
Platinum Mints
from High End Farms
22.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Mints
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Sour Tsunami
from Budco
1.9%
THC
13.7%
CBD
Sour Tsunami
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GSC
from NW Grown
17.8%
THC
0%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Dosi Pie
from Dream City
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dosi Pie
Strain
$32⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Patch Kiss
from Ladera Farms
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Patch Kiss
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
17.26%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Snoops Dream
from Pioneer Nuggets by Pioneer Production
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Snoops Dream
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Cherries
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
21.02%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Cherries
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from Walden Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mob Wife
from Platinum Phat Panda
23.11%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Mob Wife
Strain
$461 g
In-store only
Avi
from Rogue Raven Farms
1.09%
THC
12.82%
CBD
Avi
Strain
$111.3 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Lemons
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
18.23%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Golden Lemons
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Oregon Diesel
from Green Rush Solutions Inc.
13.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Oregon Diesel
Strain
$99½ oz
In-store only
Night Nurse
from Cowlitz Gold
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Night Nurse
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Foot
from Contender Gardens
20.27%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Big Foot
Strain
$1001 oz
In-store only
The Dank Knight
from Contender Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The Dank Knight
Strain
$1001 oz
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Contender Gardens
19.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$1001 oz
In-store only
Platinum GSC
from Contender Gardens
18.53%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Platinum GSC
Strain
$1001 oz
In-store only
Durban Cookies
from Green Rush Solutions Inc.
27.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Cookies
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch Berry
from Artizen Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Berry
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Jesus OG
from Legends
27.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Jesus OG
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
23.33%
THC
0.26%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$461 g
In-store only
Point Break
from Platinum Phat Panda
22.59%
THC
0.15%
CBD
Point Break
Strain
$46⅛ oz
In-store only
Starlet Cookies
from Herba
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Starlet Cookies
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
