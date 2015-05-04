sleepy_diamonds on November 6, 2018

Typically the staff at Kaleafa are great unless something goes wrong like when you are given the wrong product, find out in the parking lot and go back in to correct it. I have experienced this twice and was told that there are no returns even when you are handed the wrong thing not but a few seconds before. I will continue to shop here but I will be triple checking what I receive in the bag before leaving and all should be good.