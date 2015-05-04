eminellenbach
cool spot. I'll be back!
4.5
10 reviews
Went today with a friend and I was so impressed. The staff was so nice and they had a cute doggie greeting everyone & he even had a name tag! Great prices and selection!
Great place! Friendly staff, cool atmosphere, huge selection, and great prices! Easy to get to & plenty of parking. My go to shop in Oak Harbor!
Very beautiful store! Staff is great! Good selection! Friendly and there’s a dog!
I couldn’t be happier with this location. I go in about once a month, varying times and days. The staff if always fantastic, friendly and incredibly helpful. They honor their return policy with no troubles, I had a cartridge that was faulty and leaked once, and it was no trouble. They have great deals and knowledgeable staff. I couldn’t be happier!
Very class act !!! Thank you for listing the vape cartridges 😜
The staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. I go every couple of weeks, if I dont know what I want, then the staff gives great suggestions and I have never been given anything I wouldn't be happy with.
Typically the staff at Kaleafa are great unless something goes wrong like when you are given the wrong product, find out in the parking lot and go back in to correct it. I have experienced this twice and was told that there are no returns even when you are handed the wrong thing not but a few seconds before. I will continue to shop here but I will be triple checking what I receive in the bag before leaving and all should be good.
We are visiting from out of town and have NO experience buying cannabis and our experience at Kaleafa was amazing. Staff was so helpful and knowledgeable. The budtender that helped us was so patient and spent time answering all our questions. She was great! I love this place and will drive here from Seattle to get my marijuana!
I have been to both stores in Oak Harbor and I have to say that Kaleafa is far superior. The selection and prices are amazing, but most of all the customer service is amazing! Everyone is so friendly, the owner is behind the counter helping people and is so nice! Don't go anywhere else! This place has you covered for all your marijuana needs!