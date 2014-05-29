Follow
Kaleafa Cannabis Co. - Portland
971-407-3208
Monday Deal
$1 Half Gram Pre-Roll - Limit 1 - House Choice ••• $90 Ounce
Tuesday Deal
$1 Half Gram Pre-Roll - Limit 2 - House Choice
Wednesday Deal
15% off 7 grams of flower or more (Excluding feel right board)
Offer valid to all Recreational and Medical customers/ patients. No combining deals with daily specials or loyalty points. Available every Wednesday at all Oregon Kaleafa locations.
Thursday Deal
10% off All Vape Cartridges $90 OZ's, Select strains only.
Offer valid to all Recreational and Medical customers/ patients. No combining deals with daily specials or loyalty points. Available every Thursday at all Oregon Kaleafa locations
Friday Deal
10% off All Edibles
Offer valid to all Recreational and Medical customers/ patients. No combining deals with daily specials or loyalty points. Available every Friday at all Oregon Kaleafa locations
Shatterday Deal
15% off All Raw Extracts/ Concentrates excluding Cartridges.
Offer valid to all Recreational and Medical customers/ patients. No combining deals with daily specials or loyalty points. Available every Saturday at all Oregon Kaleafa locations
CBD Sunday
Receive 15% off all High CBD products and Pre-Rolls $90 OZ's, Select strains only.
Offer valid to all Recreational and Medical customers/ patients. No combining deals with daily specials or loyalty points. Valid while supplies last.