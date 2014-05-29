slowmotionguillotine on July 18, 2019

I have been coming here multiple times a week for over two years now. The passed few times Ive been in ive had to deal with an asshole of a budtender (aaron) who is extremely rude and unhelpful. He also took me and another customer at the same time. When i ask for a gram and u tell me the computer says u have 14 in stock then u spend literally 10 seconds in the fridge before saying u cant find it pick something else is ridiculous. Half oz of oil dont just walk away...also finding the menu prices do not reflect in store prices- grams listed for 18 rec are actually 28 otd (oregon genetics three kings x sour tangie). After check in my id is never checked again and i lost 12$ in rewards points to another customer being checked out as me last week. DONE WITH THIS SHOP NOW SEEMS LIKE OLCC NEEDS TO PAY A SECRET VISIT