TerpHound77
Definitely a chill location. Prices are great. Quality is decent too. I wish the budtenders would rush you less, but it doesn't happen always.
4.6
10 reviews
my go to..the best in town
Omg talk about a gorgeous new inside to the shop. Tyler was an amazing help and so patient and kind! Thanks for always having such a big selection of indicas! Will always recommend and come back for the amazing service and flower.
Decent pricing, good product. There was a large line when I showed up, employees were fast yet showed care with each person. Once it was my turn I had a great experience. Only negative was that they were low on lots of things.
The quality of flower is great! Pricing even as a medical patient is decent. The budtender was super rude and treated me like I was awful for asking for an industry discount! Really shouldn’t treat kind industry folks like that just makes you look bad and the customer feel uncomfortable, they gave the discount which is appreciated but not a good experience - Great flower, bad service - I can find both good flower and good service somewhere else...
I have been coming here multiple times a week for over two years now. The passed few times Ive been in ive had to deal with an asshole of a budtender (aaron) who is extremely rude and unhelpful. He also took me and another customer at the same time. When i ask for a gram and u tell me the computer says u have 14 in stock then u spend literally 10 seconds in the fridge before saying u cant find it pick something else is ridiculous. Half oz of oil dont just walk away...also finding the menu prices do not reflect in store prices- grams listed for 18 rec are actually 28 otd (oregon genetics three kings x sour tangie). After check in my id is never checked again and i lost 12$ in rewards points to another customer being checked out as me last week. DONE WITH THIS SHOP NOW SEEMS LIKE OLCC NEEDS TO PAY A SECRET VISIT
This has been our favorite dispensary since day 2 of legalization. I can't find anywhere in town that matches your service, variety, and quality for the buck on edibles, cbds, flower, oil, etc!! Thank you for being the best, but now I'm ruined for all the others.
I’ve always loved this place! The location isn’t the greatest, but I do love the people and atmosphere! Everyone is always super nice, quick to help, no pushy people, willing to answer the ridiculous questions I have. Wry nice group and business. Only place I go!
Decent quality flower in a pinch, but be prepared to wait (or possibly walk out the door with the wrong product). All the "Bros" in there are as stoned as we are reading this review.
420 -always the best place to go!!! They have amazing staff and treats...I look forward to this day every year.