Welcome to Kannabis Klub! We are a premier dispensary in Farmington, NM bringing forth top-quality products for the best prices in town! **All Customers MUST have Valid State ID/Passport.** Additional inquiries or comments please feel free to call us! (505-258-4731) Accessory Monday - 10% Off All Accessories Flower Tuesday - 10% Off Flower & Pre-rolls! Edible Wednesday - 10% Off All Edibles Topical Thursday - 10% Off Topicals & Salves Vape Friday - 10% Off All vapes Shatter Day Saturday - 10% off Concentrates Sunny Sunday: closed -Veterans receive 5% off total purchase (must have valid verifying paperwork). -Birthday Special: Happy Birthday From Kannabis Klub! All Existing customers receive a FREE 1 g Pre-roll of their choice. -Discounts cannot be combined.

1930 San Juan Blvd , Farmington, NM
Call 505-258-4731
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accessible

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
Closed
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

