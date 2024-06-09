About this dispensary
KannaXpress
KannaXpress provides the Roseville, Rocklin, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Auburn, and Grass Valley areas access to Xpress Cannabis Delivery. Through our partnership with Millenium Smoke Shop, you're able to get Xpress Delivery within minutes at any of our Xpress Delivery locations. Simply come in and place your order on our Xpress Delivery Kiosk and the driver will have your order to you within minutes! We carry a great selection of the top cannabis brands- West Coast Cure Stiiizy Almora West Coast Treez Maven Genetics Smokiez ...and many more!
License C9-0000582-LIC
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalDelivery
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
