what else could you say about a five star review across the board? I love my staff at Casey Cannabis! I feel the owners and crew have a pulse line to the industry with a lot of positive potential to only get better. The service and staff are impeccable as well as knowledgeable. I've only had one frustrating experience at the Blue Springs location which I don't even hold them at fault for. quite simply when the store is packed sometimes you have to wait at any store for that matter. what I don't like that they had done that day others have done as well and that's by taking back online orders ahead and out of line of who gets there first. sometimes I'm driving and can't make an online order so that was frustrating that day. one day that's it. every other experience and I've been there maybe a hundred or more times and it's been impeccable service. selection has been great throughout the time they've been open. typically very affordable if not the best deals on 8th. lately selection has been a bit light. one last note, while many other centuries include fun or worthwhile type promotions or contests cuz I'm on this store chain has not to my knowledge ever but between my low income patient and agent discount, many times that's still a very competitive or better deal then elsewhere. matter of fact I'm heading there right now if that's an indication of if it's a good place to purchase your medicinal marijuana!

