20 Reviews of Kansas City Cannabis
Sort by
Most Helpful
m........3
2 days ago
I recently started coming here and every visit was great. Not only did I get what I was looking for but the staff was so helpful and friendly. Very nice selection and pricing on top-tier flower. You won't be disappointed
T........r
October 3, 2022
Absolutely LOVE this Farmacy! The staff is so friendly and knowledgeable. They always make sure I’m getting the best deal available, which I really appreciate! They have a good selection of flower, concentrate and edibles. Super convenient location right off of hwy-7. **Family friendly**
s........6
September 28, 2022
Great selection of flower . Good place to see and smell before you buy . Could be better if we could use our Discounts on deals.
B........2
June 24, 2022
Amazing staff! Very helpful and friendly
m........d
December 18, 2021
what else could you say about a five star review across the board? I love my staff at Casey Cannabis! I feel the owners and crew have a pulse line to the industry with a lot of positive potential to only get better. The service and staff are impeccable as well as knowledgeable. I've only had one frustrating experience at the Blue Springs location which I don't even hold them at fault for. quite simply when the store is packed sometimes you have to wait at any store for that matter. what I don't like that they had done that day others have done as well and that's by taking back online orders ahead and out of line of who gets there first. sometimes I'm driving and can't make an online order so that was frustrating that day. one day that's it. every other experience and I've been there maybe a hundred or more times and it's been impeccable service. selection has been great throughout the time they've been open. typically very affordable if not the best deals on 8th. lately selection has been a bit light. one last note, while many other centuries include fun or worthwhile type promotions or contests cuz I'm on this store chain has not to my knowledge ever but between my low income patient and agent discount, many times that's still a very competitive or better deal then elsewhere. matter of fact I'm heading there right now if that's an indication of if it's a good place to purchase your medicinal marijuana!
S........y
September 8, 2021
I would love know how to become a apart of the team ,I love that Veteran get great great deal. plus they have wonderful customer service Justin
W........6
August 18, 2021
Good and fast! Anyone know how many points you need for their 25% off?
j........t
June 21, 2021
the staff are knowledgeable and friendly. I look forward to long-term relationship with these professionals. Thanx to everyone I've met. keep up the good work.
P........3
June 15, 2021
THANK YOU! I am happy that I found a dispensary that is patient focused instead of profit focused. ALSO, happy that they offer RSO at a friendly price point! I can actually afford to come here instead of making a trek down to Oklahoma! AGAIN, I want to thank you for all you do for patients! Keep up the good work and excited to see what else you can offer us!
K........8
June 5, 2021
Best dispensary I’ve been to so far. The staff are extremely friendly and helpful, the will help you with any thing you need to know. Best selection of medicine I’ve seen by far, between flower,concentrates, and edibles, they have every thing you’d need.
m........2
May 29, 2021
Love the crew, love the product! love the $40 1/8th deal & today was cool too! buy @ least 1g THC product (i.e. pre-pack or pre-roll) then qualify for an add on bonus of buy one get one pre-pack/roll! Love their deals for sure. Still getting used to their take on the rewards benefit though. High long-term, large-quantity potential but unsure if I can wait that long since I'm tight on finances all the time. Staff is kwl! You rock!
e........e
May 28, 2021
Been to this place multiple times. They always have the best and biggest strain selection. Highly recommend
C........e
May 15, 2021
A gem. Staff is friendly, helpful and patient. Facility was absolutely top notch. Layout is comfortable and welcoming. Flower is in vented and magnified jars. Fantastic.
I........0
May 5, 2021
Not sure who helped me but I picked up some 24k Gold and WOW, takes my back pains away super fast. Will definitely be coming back and will recommend this shop to everyone I know, also they let you order online and it’s always ready in about an hour or less, THANKS KC CANNABIS
r........0
April 28, 2021
It was my first time in a dispensary and it was awesome! The staff is knowledgeable and friendly. They answered any questions I had about any product. I love the smell boxes. And the purps they have right now are the best. The Post Traumatic Purple is my favorite!
M........3
April 28, 2021
this place is awesome!!! you have to see it for yourself...
j........7
April 22, 2021
BEST PLACE! No joke like 15-18 types of flower that you can SEE and SMELL, concentrates, carts, drinks galore. Prices are the same as Greenlight. DeNae was cool af, as was Lee (I think an owner - held the door open for me on the way out) Will shop again here and encourage others to do the same. If it’s your first time, they currently have a deal for 20% your first purchase and 15% off a subsequent purchase within a week.
f........t
April 22, 2021
This dispensary has a wonderful selection of medicine. The tenders are professional and knowledgeable. The dispensary is clean and very nice. I can't wait to watch them grow and get better. I'll drive an hour there before hitting the local places.
J........1
April 19, 2021
love it. Thanks youll
B........y
April 17, 2021
I was excited about this place opening up and it seemed to take forever, but it was definitely worth the wait. The store itself is clean and organized with a nice selection of product, both medicine and accessories. But what I was most impressed with was the staff. From the moment I walked in the door to the moment I left, I was made to feel as if I was the only person in the room (and I wasn’t) . That’s just how attentive they are to their patients needs. I’ve been to several other dispensaries in the area and it always feels as if they simply want to rush you out the door so they can deal with the next patient, even if there isn’t anyone waiting. This will definitely be my go to dispensary from now on. I can’t wait to see all the new programs they have coming.