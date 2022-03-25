This hidden gem of a dispensary seemingly popped out of no where in the last month and it’s so amazing that it has opened! Upon entering the atmosphere is like that of an oasis spa with lovely ambience. The product selection is extremely impressive as well with cannabis items of all sorts, from high quality flower to quick acting edibles and lots of amazing fun things! Feels like a medical dispensary without needing your medical card, would tell everyone I know to shop here and will be a customer for life after this experience with those very friendly and knowledgeable budtenders.