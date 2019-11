StonedCarver on April 24, 2015

Still smokin' on the $4 half Oz, Haha, I am diggin' the Ice-Queen, very effective and tasty ! I just wrote a review, but have come back to write another after having seen the nasty comments left by the troll turds. 4/20 was my first time to visit Kaya Shack. I saw the deal here on Leafly and showed up a couple of hours early. I don't know anyone who works their and have nothing to benefit, from taking the time to write a comment. But the flower I got was good, they do have some old strains, and I am glad to be able to revisit them. I tried four different strains, one was incredible, the others were very good too. They all smoked clean and were effective. The regular patients I met in line were real good people, I felt community and that is what this culture is supposed to be about, coming together to overcome. Sorry troll turds, but this place rocks, Were you number 51 in line on 4/20 ? Pipes for Peace !