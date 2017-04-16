I've been here maybe 3 times since they opened. I've been to pretty much every dispensary in the valley and I gotta tell ya this is by far the best all around. First of all quality control is 6 stars on a 5 star 6. There are no "levels" and "private reserve" or "top shelf". EVERYTHING is of the upmost quality and the strains are what they are. Everything is top shelf and everything is 35 bucks an 8th. That right there shows you this place is legit and is about the medicine and the people and not a fast buck. Pick any strain and it's top shelf (mind you these words do not come easy as I am quite the "weed snob" or "connoisseur". I don't just settle for whatever. ) Def have paid 50+ for less quality in the past. My fave of the week is the Sour Tangerine. Words dont do it justice. Walking in doesn't feel sketchy like some places, everyone at the intake desk is friendly and quick. No-one here is pretentious about the meds, wether you are an expert or a newbie they make you feel at home. Specials are always on point. Edibles and wax and pens all are legit too if you are on that wave. I'm a picky oil pen smoker but the brand's they use are live resin so super legit. I went to bed last night at 730 because I didn't realize how good they were. Everyone that works here is pretty cool even the "suits". Ive seen ever race creed color gender and background. Its a melting pot with positive vibes all over. But yeah all in all if you are looking for a legit dispensary with caring knowledgeable staff and high quality meds with no guessing games drive to mesa. Now. Do it. Go.