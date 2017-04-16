DISPENSARY
Key Cannabis Dispensary - Mesa
Mesa, AZ
653 Reviews of Key Cannabis Dispensary - Mesa
F........0
April 16, 2017
This place is amazing! Very welcoming and friendly. The buds are beautiful! If you have not been in Nova's I highly recommend you go and check it out yourself! They are very helpful and are all about giving the best service! You will not be let down.
F........0
June 21, 2018
Absolutely beautiful waiting room, front desk was very nice. The back room is small but definitely not lacking in product! It makes it nice and personable with your budtender, and your not shouting over other customers and can really enjoy your experience. I will definitely be going back!
V........9
June 25, 2018
The best!!
l........i
April 20, 2017
FTP today. The staff were all very friendly and charismatic, as well as knowledgeable about their products. I was also VERY appreciative that the male staff members weren't flirty or creepy - something that's unfortunately common in a lot of dispensaries. Such a small thing but I really appreciated it. The dispensary is small and somewhat lackluster (as someone else described) but honestly, I don't go for the aesthetic! And they opened up less than a week ago. The shop is clean and organized. The prices are great, and the product is killer. I bought 4 different strains and am floored by the quality! Their flower definitely outranks even some of the "high end" dispensaries I've been to here. I will definitely be purchasing from this dispensary again.
R........S
April 14, 2017
Nova just opened yesterday and I've already been twice! My new after work spot. The flower is all organic, pre-rolls that burn perfect, and the concentrates are top shelf. Let me just say, Nova is hands down better than "the good dispensary" across the street.
R........6
April 16, 2017
it was awesome there wax was supreme definitely going again
R........6
June 30, 2019
shame on you nova!! I wrote a negative review, not bad or slamming you guys, but looks like you pay someone to scrub negative reviews !!! makes me wonder how bad you really stink!!
M........4
May 7, 2020
Waited on hold for almost an hour to place a phone order. Had them confirm what they had in stock since it was not exactly what I wanted. Drive there and they actually don’t have it available. Not even an apology. Never tried to call or text me to let me know. 3 rd time they have done this to me.
G........9
April 26, 2017
The people we're nice and friendly but the ouality was poor it smelled like spice won't be returning
G........e
June 25, 2017
I've been here maybe 3 times since they opened. I've been to pretty much every dispensary in the valley and I gotta tell ya this is by far the best all around. First of all quality control is 6 stars on a 5 star 6. There are no "levels" and "private reserve" or "top shelf". EVERYTHING is of the upmost quality and the strains are what they are. Everything is top shelf and everything is 35 bucks an 8th. That right there shows you this place is legit and is about the medicine and the people and not a fast buck. Pick any strain and it's top shelf (mind you these words do not come easy as I am quite the "weed snob" or "connoisseur". I don't just settle for whatever. ) Def have paid 50+ for less quality in the past. My fave of the week is the Sour Tangerine. Words dont do it justice. Walking in doesn't feel sketchy like some places, everyone at the intake desk is friendly and quick. No-one here is pretentious about the meds, wether you are an expert or a newbie they make you feel at home. Specials are always on point. Edibles and wax and pens all are legit too if you are on that wave. I'm a picky oil pen smoker but the brand's they use are live resin so super legit. I went to bed last night at 730 because I didn't realize how good they were. Everyone that works here is pretty cool even the "suits". Ive seen ever race creed color gender and background. Its a melting pot with positive vibes all over. But yeah all in all if you are looking for a legit dispensary with caring knowledgeable staff and high quality meds with no guessing games drive to mesa. Now. Do it. Go.
P........h
July 30, 2017
My budtender is amazing. She remembered my name, even though it was my second visit. She is awsome. Best of all, Nova has my favorit strain( sour 🍊). I'll be back.
j........2
May 9, 2018
great gem love it
t........l
December 24, 2017
Vibe was really awful, smelt weird. Wouldn't recommend or go back, ever
k........3
December 16, 2017
I come here for one reason Bert.He is the guy who you will see running around the store to make sure all patients are being taken care of.The main reason is he helped save my life.A few years ago i was diagnosed with cancer.I visited a dispensary that he worked at the time.I was an emotional mess at the time.He took me into his office and spoke to me in a compassionate and caring way.The store did not have the products i needed.He went out of his way to find it for me and get it at a great price i could afford.One day when he has his own store i will be first one in line!!!
B........e
June 15, 2018
Awesome bud, super clean, great budtenders!
S........d
May 15, 2018
The more I come here, the better I like it. VERY good quality product, always a friendly reception, and pretty fast service. Very convenient location for myself in addition a generous vet discount. Arnold Palmer and Green Crack.... definitely give them a try when available!
A........D
April 15, 2017
You won't find better prices on concentrates! $20 for a half-gram! Friendly and relaxed environment. They really care about their patients and their product!
h........0
April 19, 2017
Was a great first time stopping by. Amazing concentrate for a great price . Best parchment paper I have ever received, amazing packaging and product. I also enjoyed the pre roll of Mystery Kush. Would highly recommend
4........n
April 18, 2017
first time today and i can say this and this place has fire and camano con so i will be back here agin thank you much
E........l
December 2, 2017
I ended up leaving because of the wait today. Noon on a Saturday they only had one budtender when they were offering a BOGO. You should know you’re going to get hit with people when you have good deals but yet there were only two people in this whole dispensary? Ended up going across the street very displeased I had no choice but to leave
T........z
September 13, 2017
Great place, and great atmosphere! From great products to great people. I feel like this dispensary only cares to carry top notch products and provide them at a reasonable price!
T........y
January 28, 2020
average product, way below average service
P........d
July 31, 2017
Been coming here since they opened and let me tell you, This place has real quality flower along with oils! The staff is the friendliest in AZ hands down and always leave with a smile in your face💯
D........e
January 28, 2019
Honestly, the whole time I was there all I wanted to do was leave and go to Whataburger. I regret losing 3 minutes of my life in that store.