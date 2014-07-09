Aiwamot11
Really disappointed with this dispensary. They mislabel and misrepresent their product. Drove across Phoenix for their GDP... farthest thing from GDP. First time patient special is minimal also. Wont be returning.
Gio took good care of me and Emily and also talked me into getting a half oz...well the weed talked me into it. i saw reviews stating the weed is overpriced for the quality but id say smoke it first. been to all mesa dispensaries tempe gilbert and chandler a few in phoenix. this is the spot for a vast variety of quality flower.
overpriced dirt...
Opinions vary my friend!
If you looking for Good Medical Marijuana this is Definitely one of the best Dispensary for it! There selection is awesome! Promise you wont be disappointed. The smell taste and filling is on point! There customer service is awesome! 🤘
These guys all kick ass! Delicious product. Super friendly. It’s my ONLY spot! Flower heads dreamland!! Happy smokin
Love their products. Always on top of new products. Small but mighty! Friendly staff.
Idk I couldn’t find it! Rumor has it your business is all about the location and if you can’t find the store I’m afraid you didn’t pick a good location
Incredibly high prices. Not competitive. Constantly try to upset. Never going back again. Too many hereat dispensaries near by.
never had issue with them one time I go over there and they switched my meds on me I went back they did it again. then they don't even try to make things right left me on the phone forever I'll never go back again.
Great prices and easy to find.