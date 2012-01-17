Promotions
Every Monday come in for 10% off all Edibles, and 20% off KPM select edibles.
Monday only, while supplies last
Every Tuesday get 20% off all pain creams, topical products, and patches. Get 2 Grams of Live Resin for $65!
Tuesdays only, while supplies last
Every Wednesday both members and non-members receive $5 off select grams of wax! Also, any CBD products are 20% off!
Wednesday only, while supplies last
Come in Friday to get your first 1/8th of flower weighed out at 4.2g instead of 3.5!
Friday only
Every Saturday KPM offers $5 off select shatter.
Saturday only, while supplies last
Every Sunday we have wax and shatter for $5 off!
Sunday only, while supplies last.
Saturday and Sunday are 10% off all cartridges, and 15% off 3 or more.
Weekends only, while supplies last
If you're lucky enough to be over 60, please ask us for your 10% discount!
Valid on regularly priced items, sales excluded
