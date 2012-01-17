This place has become my favorite dispensary since I discovered it. The bud tenders are very nice, funny and truly knowledgeable, not simply repeating things they have been told. Several of their buds have been awarded by THC magazine over the years and they seem to maintain a relatively consistent, wide selection of strains that they have expertise in growing, some for many years they say. The flower is all I smoke but it is hand trimmed finer than many dispensaries in this part of town and exceptionally keefy, well cured. The strains are very very potent, including at least as many staves as indices and with detailed information about each one and very knowledgeable bud tenders. The lemon Jeffrey is some of the most potent gold goat genetics I've ever smoked with a delicious and strong lemon taste. The Diamond valley OG is the first purple SATIVA I have encountered. It's delicious and powerful, a very dark and seductive purple heavily frosted in keef. I will keep coming back!