This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Kind Pain Management
Budtender Select Strain : N/A (While Supplies Last) Munchie Monday!!! Come in and get 30% off select edibles. Kind Pain Management's team is here for all Medical Marijuana Patients across Colorado. Our budtenders are trained to provide the highest level of service, and we stand behind our products. Patient care is the center of our focus.
Leafly member since 2012
Followers: 47
2636 Youngfield Street, Lakewood, CO
License 402-00635
ATMstorefrontmedical
dispensary Hours (Mountain Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-6:45pm
9am-6:45pm
9am-6:45pm
9am-6:45pm
9am-6:45pm
10am-4:45pm
10am-4:45pm
Photos of Kind Pain Management
Show all photos
Deals at Kind Pain Management
see all promotions
12 Reviews of Kind Pain Management
4.9(12)
see all reviews
c........s
November 17, 2016
Best staff around! Very knowledgeable and friendly. Best place to get high Mg dosage edibles, vapes, and lots of concentrates to choose from! My favorite store by far!! So if you have your red card, no reason to shop anywhere else. Why go deal with the insanity of a rec store when they have you covered!
P........r
July 26, 2016
They grow AMAZING flower and have great prices. I love coming here for the concentrates and flower as well as the friendly & helpful staff. They have some staple strains on hand but like to add new ones from time to time which certainly keeps things interesting. Hands down of my favorites in the WHOLE STATE! Favorite strains: Kingpin Kush, Dank OG, Triple Diesel and CBDiesel.
B........2
April 10, 2016
The products are great, the staff is friendly and I go out of my way to come to this awesome dispensary! Keep up the good work KPM!
c........3
January 17, 2016
they are very friendly and knowledgeable. they'll get u exactly what ur looking for!