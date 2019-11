PuaManaOhana on November 4, 2016

KindPeoplesCollective was voted the best dispensary in Santa Cruz California, and for good reason; every aspect of your experience at KindPeoplesCollective is dakine! From the abundant top shelf flower selection, to the heavy hitting concentrates and edibles, KindPeoplesCollective has the perfect medicine for what ails you, KindPeoplesCollective will never fail you!! We selected Kind Peoples Collective as one of the few premium quality west coast dispensaries to carry genetics by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank due to their wonderful genetics library and the kind people who grow the medicine with Aloha at KindPeoplesCollective Kind Peoples Collective now carries Kona Gold (Hawaiian Bloodline phenotype) Maui Wowie (Nāhiku cut) Hawaiian Duckfoot Sativa, Maui Mango Diesel and Maui Pineapple Chunk!!! Look forward to more genetics by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalōlō Seed Bank coming soon to KindPeoples Collective... Aloha a hui hou, Pua Mana 'Ohana