dispensary
Medical & Recreational

King Kannabis

Coos Bay, OR
2417.2 miles away
unverified listing

2 Reviews of King Kannabis

3.0
Quality
3.0
Service
3.0
Atmosphere
write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
December 3, 2023
I ordered a knuckle bubbler on line a month and a half ago, have followed up twice with no response. They took the money with no problem.
January 6, 2024
enjoyable cozy shop, with a selection for everyone's needs.