Flower

Concentrate

Edible

Cartridge

Pre-roll

Other

About this dispensary

King of Budz - Inkster

Welcome to the NEW Inkster location! King of Budz is the ultimate destination for cannabis enthusiasts in the state of Michigan. Our roots are in Detroit, beginning as a single shop medical marijuana dispensary. Through hard work and procurement of great products, King of Budz has garnered the love, respect, and business of customers throughout the entire state, expanding across 6 stores! King of Budz is known for carrying the best brands in the Michigan cannabis market such as Cannabis Cup winning Local Grove, Ghostbudsters, Michigrown, Empire, and more. Offering both pre-packaged bud while also highlighting the true “deli” experience, we have flower for everyone. Our goal is always to carry the freshest, highest quality, and strongest products on the market. We believe and curating a truly spectacular flower menu that stands out from the rest. We constantly look to get the newest trends and latest strains before the rest. We also offer the top edible, topical, and concentrate brands at the lowest prices. We also take pride in having cannabis connoisseurs as our budtenders, who will provide knowledge and assist you in finding the products that best suit your needs and desired effects. Our budtenders look forward to servicing your cannabis needs! Enjoy the best quality products at the very best prices at KOB! We Offer... - Medical Discount 10% Off - Veteran Discount 5% Off - UAW Discount 5% Off - Happy Hour Discount - Monday-Wednesday 9-11AM 15% Off -Ladies Night Discount - Thursday 5-9PM - Senior Discount - Sunday 3-6PM 15% Off - Loyalty Points with Every Purchase -First Time Customer Goodie Bags - Crazy Good Daily Deals

29245 Michigan Ave, Inkster, MI
License AU-R-001293
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 6pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm

1 Review of King of Budz - Inkster

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Yesterday
Great service and great bud, very open and accepting environment
