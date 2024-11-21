Follow
Pickup available
Kip Cannabis
Pickup available
410-403-0280
11/18 - 11/24 The "You Name the Deal" Deal! We ran out of ideas! So you get to name the deal! Guess we should smoke more Sativas...
Valid 11/18/2019 – 11/25/2019
Flower Grassroots and HMS flower - 20% off any ¼ ounce, 25% off any ½ ounce, 30% off any 1 ounce. Mix n Match. Canna-So-Hard half ounce for $125 Canna-So-Hard ounce for $236 ALL other Grow West strains $265 an ounce. Mix n Match! Willie’s Tour Bus half ounce for $125 Willie’s Tour Bus ounce for $236
***Cannot be combined with other offers/discounts***
11/21-11/24 Leafly Lucky Pre-Order Event
Valid 11/21/2019 – 11/25/2019
Place a Pre-Order through Leafly of $200 or more and recieve 25% Off entire order.
*Cannot be Combined with Other Offers or Discounts - Limited Quantities Available*