Wow! What a great experience. Starting with the receptionist who was friendly and had me on my way in a speedy manner. My bud tender (sorry I don’t have names) was extremely knowledgeable and helpful. The packet you get with your first visit is like nothing I’ve received at any other dispensary. It really gives you a better idea of what the different terpenoids and cannabinoids are good for. Will be back time and time again.

Dispensary said:

Dear Hoots1230, Wow is right!! We are humbled by such sincere and effusive praise! It is so wonderful to hear that you felt that kip vibe just as soon as you met our Patient Intake Specialist! We constantly remind the team that our intake room is generally the first impression that any new patient has of kip and we want to make certain that you feel right at home from the jump. We are also gratified that you noticed the quality of our best in class patient handbook. As you may know, kip stands for "knowledge is power" and we believe that the more you know the better the choices that you can make around treatment. Please share the good news about kip to your friends and family who are patients or who may be thinking of becoming a patient. We are extremely grateful to count YOU as a Member of the kip Family! Warmest Regards, Team kip