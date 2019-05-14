bigd0g205
WOW! Yesterday was my first visit and I'm still flabbergasted. I have been to 5-6 dispensaries and never experienced the thrill of this visit. 1st off, everyone is extremely friendly and knowledgeable. When I entered the waiting room I could not believe the amount of information available. After the receptionist showed me around, she gave me a great booklet on the ins and outs of cannabis medicating. Pamphlets everywhere, scrolling menu board. Never seen anything like this. Then Kevin (director of retail ops) came out and talked for 10 minutes about the other services available like the on-site Doc available for consultations. Odessa (please forgive me if that's wrong), who was my budtender, got me the best products for my needs. Folks, if you're not going here for your needs, you are truly missing out!!!!!