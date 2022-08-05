In 2010, a young cannabis-loving couple set out on a mission to create a better edible experience for legal consumers. Scott Palmer and Kristi Palmer were inspired by a visit to a local chocolatier and soon started crafting the first Kiva Bars in their home kitchen. They didn’t realize it at the time, but they weren’t just creating a premium edible product, they were setting the gold standard for the entire legal cannabis industry. In the last decade, our customers’ support has turned our family-owned business into the #1 edibles brand in the country. Today, we are proud to employ 400+ passionate people, and have added Terra, Petra, Camino, and Lost Farm to our happy family of premium cannabis products. Cannabis consumers deserve to know exactly what they’re ingesting, which is why Kiva was one of the first edible makers in the country to self-impose stringent standards for potency, production, packaging and testing. We believe that the principles of consistency, efficacy, and food safety are fundamental to creating a high-quality edible that you can always feel confident sharing with friends and family. Our commitment to the highest standards in ingredients remains unparalleled throughout our line of products. This includes using locally-grown cannabis, sustainably-sourced cacao, and all-natural flavors and ingredients for a range of artisanal products that are as effective as they are enjoyable. Consistent, controlled dosing is at the core of each Kiva product. Which is why every bite, bar, gummy, mint, and chew contains precise, buildable doses of THC, so you can always find your sweet spot. Order from us directly to see why we are the gold standard of cannabis edibles!