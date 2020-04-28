Mrgnkhem on May 6, 2020

I really enjoyed my interaction with the bud tenders. They were all super knowledgeable and friendly. The service was quick and I love the products that they have to offer!! I also love that they have deals, especially on edibles! I tend to buy in bulk due to the deals and it make it very worth the drive as I’m coming from Muskegon. I would definitely recommend going to KKind. They have two locations, this one in Big Rapids and another in Kalamazoo. I would recommend both!