Very friendly and knowledgeable staff...we needed a new strain for insomnia and Rachel had great suggestions. Great selection, would definitely recommend and will be visiting again very soon!
Jilliany
on May 6, 2020
Great selection of different strains! The staff is super helpful and quick. They defiantly know their weed. They make this shopping experience so enjoyable. The atmosphere is also very comfortable and easy.
Mrgnkhem
on May 6, 2020
I really enjoyed my interaction with the bud tenders. They were all super knowledgeable and friendly. The service was quick and I love the products that they have to offer!! I also love that they have deals, especially on edibles! I tend to buy in bulk due to the deals and it make it very worth the drive as I’m coming from Muskegon. I would definitely recommend going to KKind. They have two locations, this one in Big Rapids and another in Kalamazoo. I would recommend both!