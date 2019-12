MindyBski on September 18, 2019

What a great find, in east OK County! I came in my first time, mainly because I thought they had a product I MISTAKENLY had made a note of, when looking on Leafly. Also, it’s soooo conveniently located, 29th just 1 mile east of Choctaw Rd! So, when I asked for the product I thought they had...they were very polite and apologetic. Very sincere! I feel AWFUL now that I know it was my bad note taking! Lol! BUT....fantastic visit! The couple (a man and a woman...I didn’t actually ask?) behind the counter helped me find a top shelf strain, with the mid-shelf price special, that is waaaaaaay better than what I was initially looking for! Gorgeous buds! Smell heavenly! And I’m pleased with the medicinal qualities from just a small dose. After looking around this very cozy parlor-type shop, I inquired on prices for a few items that weren’t marked (most were, btw!)...I was so surprised by the reasonable prices for a few of their accessories, I ended up making a few more purchases! I STILL spent less than I expected!! And came out with a really great selection of items, both needed and impulse! First time discount, a penny pre-roll, FANTASTIC bud (I’m telling you...BEAUTIFUL), great specials, impressive range of selections for a dispensary this far outside of OKC, and genuinely kind and helpful people! I went from being disappointed (from my error, NOT theirs!), to leaving happy and with a new favorite dispensary! Yay! Go check it out!