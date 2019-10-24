KizzyKizziar on October 25, 2019

Love this place, the staff are cool, down to earth, and informative. They have a gorgeous lobby for you or your unlicensed friend can chill while you shop. The best thing about them are the heavy 8’s( 4gram 1/8ths), to which I’m so spoiled too. The only thing is I feel they need more strains of flower. But until then I will still be buying lemon meringue. 👍👍👍👍👍