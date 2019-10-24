Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Love this place, the staff are cool, down to earth, and informative. They have a gorgeous lobby for you or your unlicensed friend can chill while you shop. The best thing about them are the heavy 8’s( 4gram 1/8ths), to which I’m so spoiled too. The only thing is I feel they need more strains of flower. But until then I will still be buying lemon meringue. 👍👍👍👍👍