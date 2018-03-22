EvetteS on September 28, 2019

I ended up with a $45.00 cartridge that was very faulty. The oil literally started coming out of the hole on top as I was vaping. It was so nasty to have that oil in my mouth and on my lips. It took forever for me to get rid of that horrible taste in my mouth and the stickiness on my lips. DISGUSTING!!!! I did contact Kush Cart and they advised that that happens sometimes. I asked what can be done and they stopped responding. Basically telling me, too bad for you, we have your money so oh well. Very poor customer service. They are very quick to take your money but if you have any problems, you will not hear back from them I don’t usually write negative reviews but the way they handled my situation was absolutely horrible. I would definitely Not recommend this place to anyone.