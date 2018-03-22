kittylaw72
I love this location am I love these people these people are probably out of this weed that I found in my area
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
I love this location am I love these people these people are probably out of this weed that I found in my area
I have never been disappointed. These guys know me and what I like and always have super bomb herb.
It’s good
These guys are amazing! I never wait longer than 2 hours and their prices are AMAZING!!! Lisa, the driver is so awesome and always so positive and on point! Thanks to Kush Kart team for the awesome 15% off for med patients too! Really has helped me thru this recovery from surgery! Cheers guys!
I ended up with a $45.00 cartridge that was very faulty. The oil literally started coming out of the hole on top as I was vaping. It was so nasty to have that oil in my mouth and on my lips. It took forever for me to get rid of that horrible taste in my mouth and the stickiness on my lips. DISGUSTING!!!! I did contact Kush Cart and they advised that that happens sometimes. I asked what can be done and they stopped responding. Basically telling me, too bad for you, we have your money so oh well. Very poor customer service. They are very quick to take your money but if you have any problems, you will not hear back from them I don’t usually write negative reviews but the way they handled my situation was absolutely horrible. I would definitely Not recommend this place to anyone.
everything came right when they said it would and the delivery driver was super nice Lisa I think was her name definitely one of the best delivery services in PDX
One of the best delivery services in PDX? Wow, thanks so much for the great review! Glad you had a great experience with us - Lisa
So at first I was a little wary of delivery, but kushcart was awesome. I called ahead for harvest dates because I’m picky and even their cheaper stuff was not old at all. Delivery was prompt, even earlier than the window they initially told me, and the driver was nice. Very happy with the strawberry cough I got and the gram of headbandXheadbanger oil I got was awesome for the price as well.
Isn't it crazy? To get weed delivery nowadays is quite the thought. It's no surprise that you would be cautious at first, as I would be! With that being said I'm really glad you took the chance to give us a try and and even more glad you had a good experience with us. Feel free to call in anytime about harvest dates. We're happy to help provide more information. The fresher the better! - Lisa
Excellent prices, friendly driver, text notifications and tracker were on point.
Glad you had a good experience with us! Feel free to shoot us an email if you have any particular products that were top notch quality and we'll see what we can do to bring it in. Thanks for the review, it was on point ;) - Lisa
Great prices and selection! Fast free delivery and very knowledgeable and friendly couriers! They take CanPay and have a rewards program!
So happy to hear that our couriers could provide some knowledge with your experience! We'll continue to do our best to provide lots of options for our menu and easy ways to use our service with debit processing and rewards. Appreciate the review! -Lisa
I love this dispensary, and the service they provide. They are fast, friendly, and professional. The quality of products I've ordered in the past have always been on point. If you want or need to have your product(s) delivered, I highly recommend you give them a chance to impress you.
I love tacos ;) So happy to hear you enjoyed the quality and our service. Please do give us a chance! We'll do our best to impress. Thanks for the love. Lisa