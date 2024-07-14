262 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Weed deals
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Accessory
About this dispensary
Kush Connect
Discover Kush Connect, Los Angeles' premier cannabis delivery service, where clients enjoy 40% off storewide. Our mission is simple: to deliver top-quality cannabis right to your door, quickly and discreetly. With every order, we include a special gift to make your experience even better. Just remember to have your ID ready for a smooth delivery. Connect with us for an elevated cannabis journey.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
License C9-0000479-LIC
Delivery
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
Photos of Kush Connect
Show all photos