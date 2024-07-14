Kush Connect
Kush Connect
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Kush Connect

Los Angeles, CA
2261.2 miles away
262 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

Kush Connect

Discover Kush Connect, Los Angeles' premier cannabis delivery service, where clients enjoy 40% off storewide. Our mission is simple: to deliver top-quality cannabis right to your door, quickly and discreetly. With every order, we include a special gift to make your experience even better. Just remember to have your ID ready for a smooth delivery. Connect with us for an elevated cannabis journey.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
Send a message
Call (747) 213-0704
Visit website
License C9-0000479-LIC
Delivery

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Kush Connect

Show all photos

Promotions at Kush Connect

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from Kush Connect

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of Kush Connect