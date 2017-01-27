PinksPage
It’s far but it’s worth it
Although Kush Kirkland opened in September of 2016, we have nearly 8 years of experience. Before recreational marijuana become legal in Washington State, we had already been running a successful medical marijuana business. By having a jump start in this complex business, we've been able to build long-term, trusting relationships with the most seasoned experts in the field. We work hard to source not only the best product, but the best prices for our customers. Whether you are a seasoned or a first time buyer, when you come to Kush Kirkland , you can shop with ease knowing we have secured the best recreational, high-grade marijuana products, from the most reliable vendors and growers in the business. Our staff have been trained to take care of each customer as though they are family. We want you to not only feel comfortable, but feel confident about your purchase. * * +Different Specials Added Daily
Excellent shop with abundant supply. I particularly like the WAM oil selection, most dispensaries across Seattle are not selling this anymore for some reason. WAM takes pride in their products by delivering a more natural oil and not stripping the natural chemicals prior to putting on the shelf. I found Hindu Kush in WAM carts here for 20% off, by far my favorite strain. I will definitely be back shopping at this location and highly recommend.
Drove a fair distance yesterday to get here, to purchase a strain of flower they showed as being in stock on their online menu, but when I arrived was told they didn't have it. From the looks on their faces it was almost as if they'd never had it in stock. This smacked to me of a "come on", so I asked why they advertised this strain on their online menu. The reply was "that's up to Leafly - it's completely out of our hands". Upon speaking to a Leafly representative I learned that statement was not true at all, that the shop is responsible for updating their menu. It's doubtful I'd return here, due to this and other reasons, but a word of caution - CALL before you drive over there to check if they actually have what you're seeking. Total waste of time for me, and there are soooo many other shops to choose from. Starbuds has unfortunately lost me as a customer.