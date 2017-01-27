WalterNeff on January 10, 2019

Drove a fair distance yesterday to get here, to purchase a strain of flower they showed as being in stock on their online menu, but when I arrived was told they didn't have it. From the looks on their faces it was almost as if they'd never had it in stock. This smacked to me of a "come on", so I asked why they advertised this strain on their online menu. The reply was "that's up to Leafly - it's completely out of our hands". Upon speaking to a Leafly representative I learned that statement was not true at all, that the shop is responsible for updating their menu. It's doubtful I'd return here, due to this and other reasons, but a word of caution - CALL before you drive over there to check if they actually have what you're seeking. Total waste of time for me, and there are soooo many other shops to choose from. Starbuds has unfortunately lost me as a customer.