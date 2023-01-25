Kush21 - Jacksonville "COMING SOON!"
The Jacksonville Kush 21 recreational cannabis dispensary is located next to the city’s Post Office and Ashley Furniture, at 1112 Veterans Drive, Jacksonville, Illinois. The dispensary offers friendly and quick service paired with a wide variety of products for sale ranging from $5 to $300. Kush 21 Jacksonville will offer a variety of deals and community-based discounts, with regular updates posted at the dispensary website here.