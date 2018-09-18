550 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 325
Show All 127
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$400
Deals
Happy Hour!
Valid 9/18/2018 – 8/2/2021
We have Happy Hour during the first and last hour we are open. You will receive 10% off your entire order! 8a.m. - 10a.m. & 10p.m. - 11:45pm.
You cannot stack any other discounts on top of the Happy Hour discount, or use another discount during Happy Hour.
Happy Hour!
Valid 9/18/2018 – 8/2/2021
We have Happy Hour during the first and last hour we are open. You will receive 10% off your entire order! 8a.m. - 10a.m. & 10p.m. - 11:45pm.
You cannot stack any other discounts on top of the Happy Hour discount, or use another discount during Happy Hour.
All Products
Jungle Punch #4 by Green Haven
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chocolate Orange by Green Haven
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Petrol Rainbow by Sky High
from Sky High
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Irene Apricot by SubX
from SubX
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Whip by SubX
from SubX
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Jah Goo by SubX
from SubX
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White Gorilla by Cannabus
from Cannabus
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Presidential OG by Daring Farms
from Daring Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Yayger by Sessions
from Sessions
___
THC
___
CBD
$40¼ oz
In-store only
Nightfire OG by Trail Blazin
from Trail Blazin
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Harlequin by Trail Blazin
from Trail Blazin
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Panda Face by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$202 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver #12 by Exotikz
from Exotikz
___
THC
___
CBD
$100¼ oz
In-store only
Space Candy by Naked
from Naked
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Rainmaker by Soulshine
from Soulshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dutch-Grapefruit by Trail Blazin
from Trail Blazin
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Rude Boi by Doc Croc
from Doc Croc
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Double Dream by Daring Farms
from Daring Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Suspended by Suspended
from Suspended
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Mob Boss by Suspended
from Suspended
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lake of Fire by Suspended
from Suspended
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Klingon by Soulshine
from Soulshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cosmic Cookies by Sweetwater
from Sweetwater
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Terpee Slurpee by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Lodi Dodi by Soulshine
from Soulshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grapefruit by Trail Blazin
from Trail Blazin
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Ghost OG by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$182 g
In-store only
Indecent Proposal by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
___
THC
___
CBD
$202 g
In-store only
Miracle Whip by Green Haven
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato by Orgrow
from ORGrow
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Layer Cake #14 by Freddy's Fuego
from Freddy's Fuego
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Jacked by No Brand
from No Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 oz
In-store only
Durban Poison by Hometown
from Hometown
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Trail Blazin
from Trail Blazin
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
Axilla by Zion
from Zion
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Tahoe Sherbet by Zion
from Zion
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Dutch Treat by Zion
from Zion
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Ice Cream by Downtown
from Downtown
___
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
OG Cookies by Life Canna
from Life Canna
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Frost by Envy
from ENVY
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 14