pared.adp on August 28, 2019

Recently went into kush 21 with my friend. He noticed they had a case with products marked down from 30% the original price. Most of the products in the case were worth $40. When you enter a dispensary often times you miss the tiny details til you get home. Once my friend and I arrived to his place, we noticed the oil he bought for $25 (originally $40) was a year and a half old. We immediately went back to try and work some solution out. My friend explained the situation to the manager at the time, Jen. Her response was the most unprofessional behavior I've experienced in any retail store. I would be embarrassed to have her working at a dispensary if I owned one. She rediculed my friend for not noticing the date and offered nothing. She admitted that most of the products in the discount were over a year old. She didn't even offer a discount. He was upset and she offered to call the owner for him. While on the phone, my friend and I were discussing never coming to the store. While the phone was ringing, Jen looked at me and with a raised voice criticized me for speaking my opinion in front of her. Everything was worked out in a way but if you want to go to a dispensary and not feel like you're being manipulated into buying expired product, DONT EVER GO TO KUSH 21. KUSH 21 is an example of a company that wants you to believe they're apart of cannabis culture but in reality they are a company that only cares about profit.