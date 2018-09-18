Follow
Kush21 - Pullman
509-237-4632
Happy Hour!
Valid 9/18/2018 – 8/2/2021
We have Happy Hour during the first and last hour we are open. You will receive 10% off your entire order! 8a.m. - 10a.m. & 10p.m. - 11:45pm.
You cannot stack any other discounts on top of the Happy Hour discount, or use another discount during Happy Hour.
Every 5th visit = 10% OFF!
Valid 9/18/2018 – 1/26/2020
Come in and join our loyalty program and start stacking your visits! Every 5th visit gets a 10% coupon automagically texted to you! Not to mention the initial 15% discount just for joining...
Cannot stack any of these discounts, 1 per visit.
Loyalty Sign Ups - 15% OFF your entire order!
Valid 9/18/2018 – 10/17/2021
All customers who sign up for our loyalty program not only will get 15% off every 5th check in, they will also receive an initial sign up bonus of 10%! Ask your budtender for more details or find a kiosk in the store.
Discount cannot stack with other discounts, must be used by itself.