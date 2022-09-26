Sacramento, CA Kushagram..... I placed another order the next day because I liked the sale price and the delivery went smooth. The second delivery came and went. A day or so later I opened up the flower and the first thing I noticed as soon as I opened the jar of Stiizy Blue burst was the mildew smell. The flower was moist and a brownish yellow. The 1st jar did not smell like that and both jars had a package date of 5/02/22. I called Kushagram and was told that this was considered a quality issue and for ME to contact Stiizy directly even though I bought the flower from kushagram. No wonder this product was on sale at $25 instead of $40. Poor customer service and Kushagram took no responsibility. Don't buy from them!!