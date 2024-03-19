184 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Kushella Dispensary
Kushella’s mission is straightforward, to bring the absolute best marijuana products and selection to their patients. Kushella offers Coachella Valley's top-rated Kushella strains of cannabis and caring, knowledgeable dispensary staff. Every customer that walked through the door of Kushella in Coachella Valley is given the best dispensary experience from their well versed, cannabis conscious staff.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 2
695 Williams Rd , Palm Springs, CA
License C10-0000827-LIC
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
7am - 8pm
tuesday
7am - 8pm
wednesday
7am - 8pm
thursday
7am - 8pm
friday
7am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm
Photos of Kushella Dispensary
Show all photos