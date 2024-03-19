Kushella Dispensary
Kushella Dispensary
dispensary
Recreational

Kushella Dispensary

Palm SpringsCalifornia
2181.4 miles away
184 products

About this dispensary

Kushella Dispensary

Kushella’s mission is straightforward, to bring the absolute best marijuana products and selection to their patients. Kushella offers Coachella Valley's top-rated Kushella strains of cannabis and caring, knowledgeable dispensary staff. Every customer that walked through the door of Kushella in Coachella Valley is given the best dispensary experience from their well versed, cannabis conscious staff.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
695 Williams Rd , Palm Springs, CA
License C10-0000827-LIC
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 8pm
monday
7am - 8pm
tuesday
7am - 8pm
wednesday
7am - 8pm
thursday
7am - 8pm
friday
7am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

4 Reviews of Kushella Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
