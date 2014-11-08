debitopia on November 16, 2019

Don’t bother ordering online as they never have it in stock. They will text you and tell you your order is ready, but when they get there they apologize and recommend other, higher priced options, of course. Not once have they actually had my order as they said they did. And tonight the girl working offered up an Indica strain after I told her I was looking for a sativa, she was so high she couldn’t do her job. So I left with only half of what I went there to buy, not one item I originally ordered was available, and I won’t be going back. Also, if you’re in a hurry at all, grow your own, it will be faster.