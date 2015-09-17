jbarajas
super chill spot. very spacious. the budtender was real friendly and ill be going back.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
super chill spot. very spacious. the budtender was real friendly and ill be going back.
My main spot. Customers service is excellent and is always trustworthy and helpful.
I enjoy visiting this shop as I do so at least 2 -3 times weekly. Apart from their awards program, their selection of great product has gained a loyal customer. I have been to plenty of shops in the area and there are only a few I would consider a "good shop". Kush Alley is a not a good shop, it is by far the best shop to go to and I have no problem not going anywhere else. The staff are always a pleasure conversing with over a purchase; knowledgeable and curtious. Thank you everyone who works so well at Kush Alley.
guess who's back in town its Yo boy Scotty and I'm Omw to y'all I miss you guys, the best shop in downtown hands down. 💨💨💨🔥⛽💣 I highly recommend this shop Chavez OG
My favorite shop in la . I only come here the girls are beautiful and always so helpful.... Its such a good vibe u just wanna chill and dabb . best place in la to get all ur medical needs 😍
This shop is dope come here. Bring friends to get better hook ups. Weed is bomb and so is there wax and shatter.
its a great place to get your weed.and dab at there lounge you just want to keep coming back
Nice environment. Good buds at reasonable prices. Their lounge is reason to come.
Tried going to one place before this one because I needed something close to home and they rejected my recommendation. I'm a veteran that actually benefits from it. So I found this place on leafly and the service was great. I was greeted right from the moment I walked was made to feel as I was going to be taken care of. I walked in was greeted by lilia who was beautiful and her attitude and character made her a hottie. She hooked me up took the time to explain how everything works and the difference in strands and edibles. I'll recommend this spot loved the atmosphere and was even going to get a free dab but had to pass because priorities call.
this is the best shop in L.A.. good prices EXCELLENT service. do your self a favor and hurry to this spot