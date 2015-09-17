bravopapa on December 15, 2018

I enjoy visiting this shop as I do so at least 2 -3 times weekly. Apart from their awards program, their selection of great product has gained a loyal customer. I have been to plenty of shops in the area and there are only a few I would consider a "good shop". Kush Alley is a not a good shop, it is by far the best shop to go to and I have no problem not going anywhere else. The staff are always a pleasure conversing with over a purchase; knowledgeable and curtious. Thank you everyone who works so well at Kush Alley.