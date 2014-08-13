Samrobyoman
Amazing local dispo! Love these people they are always extremely friendly and professional.
4.9
10 reviews
My favorite spot yet! Great selection of flowers. Their version of moon rocks is the best and the kief rosin kicks butt! Good budtenders for the most part. If they're not sure they will find out. Have recommended and will again.
definitely one of my favorite spots in l.a.
Not only do they no longer carry the Delta9 brand of cartridge still listed on their menu, but the Deals Near You Leafly offer of buy 2 get 1 free for capes is also not being honored, according to the person answering their phones.
Just great service & all around selection of medicine. Nice choice of concentrates too for those in the know
LaBrea Collective has been a fav of mine 5 years now, always have great meds, low prices & the staff are great & very knowledgeable about the quality & potency of the meds. highly recommend.
CLASSIC shop and the new look is sweet ! Moonrocks is fire !
Awesommeee place I gotta tell all my friends about it !!
Great spot right by my house.. Bud tenders are friendly and they have a great/affordable selection of concentrates.. definitely one of the more professional spots!
I think it is great. I have been going for years and they have great specials.