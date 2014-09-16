LolaByrdie
4.9
10 reviews
I am always treated with respect.
This place is 5 star!!!! Easy to get to, easy parking, friendly staff, and above all fantastic product at unbelievable prices! The King Louis XIII I can highly recommend. Very fresh and super potent! Will continue to go there even though it's a little bit of a drive for me.
We appreciate you taking the drive to visit us, your recommendation is important to us, hope to see you soon. MHC
If I could rate this 10 starz I would! I was first worried I’d get something basic and dried out but every strain was fresh and gooey and they had a huge list of a lot of other oils and crumbs and all kinds of stuff. Nice people too
We do our best to provide the best for our patients. It's a complete reassurance that we are collectively doing a great job. Thanks for your kind words. MHC
Fire fire deals
Thanks for your awesome review, hope to see you soon. MHC
Great smoke great staff and great prices
Thank you for your feedback, come check out our latest strains, we have a vast selection to choose from; edibles, concentrates and cartridges. We hope to see you soon. MHC!
best bus quality
We always keep our patients in mind, therefore we do our best to provide you with the best in town. MHC!
Best bud Deals ,and best Customer Service ever !!! i drive a hour to get here and it worth EVERY BIT!!!!!!! DEALSSS
Thank you for leaving your review! As always we appreciate the love. See you soon. MHC!
best cannabis in town so come on down and pick up on some of the finest around
We love seeing reviews like this one, we appreciate all the love and support. Thank You, MHC!
Great prices.. Great meds... Best in LA.. COME down you won't disappointed 🔥🔥🔥👨🚀👌
this shop always have great deals, recommend it
Thank you for your review. We're glad that you are happy with our products and hope to see you soon. -MHC