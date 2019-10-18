Follow
Pickup available
LA Cannabis Co - La Brea
Pickup available
323-272-4073
138 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 96
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$120
Deals
FIRST TIME VISIT
Valid 4/17/2019 – 10/1/2022
RECEIVE 20% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE MENU PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAXES
FIRST TIME VISIT
Valid 4/17/2019 – 10/1/2022
RECEIVE 20% OFF ENTIRE PURCHASE MENU PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAXES
All Products
Deathstar OG
from Creme
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Ghost OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$485 G
$65¼ ounce
Charge
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Create
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Cruise
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Calm
from Canndescent
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 gram
$201 gram
$50⅛ ounce
Platinum Blue Dream Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.8510 G
$22.8510 G
Platinum Banana OG Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.8510 G
$22.8510 G
Dark Plasma Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.8510 G
$22.8510 G
Fire OG Kush Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.8510 G
$22.8510 G
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
33 Bananas
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$485 G
$65¼ ounce
Chem Scout OG
from NUG
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Watermelon Zkittles
from NUG
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
Chemdawg Trails
from 3C Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Black Lotus
from 3C Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana
from NUG
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
SFV OG
from NUG
0%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
King’s Garden - ICC #1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Papa’s Herb - Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Sasquatch Sap
from 3C Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sasquatch Sap
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Tahoe OG
from 3C Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
El Chapo
from Creme
0%
THC
0%
CBD
El Chapo
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Lazy Lightning
from goodbrands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lazy Lightning
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
True OG
from goodbrands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Enoch OG
from 3C Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Grape Kush
from 3C Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Kush
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Banana Split
from 3C Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Crystal Skull OG
from 3C Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Orange
from Pacific Stone
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$39¼ ounce
$39¼ ounce
Glue
from Pacific Stone
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$39¼ ounce
805
from Pacific Stone
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Fruit
from Pacific Stone
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$132 grams
$132 grams
$20⅛ ounce
$39¼ ounce
American Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
American Dream
Strain
$36.555 G
$36.555 G
$50.26¼ ounce
Cenote 1:1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cenote 1:1
Strain
$27.42⅛ ounce
$27.42⅛ ounce
$36.555 G
$50.26¼ ounce
West Coast Trading Company Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
22.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Kushushima OG
from 3C Farms
21.37%
THC
0%
CBD
$35⅛ ounce
$35⅛ ounce
Lemon Fire OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Fire
Strain
$36.555 G
$36.555 G
$50.26¼ ounce
APE Cartridge - ROVE
from ROVE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$27.43½ gram
$27.43½ gram
$50.41 gram
1234