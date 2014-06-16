stone2
Very large selection, awesome atmosphere, friendly and knowledgeable staff, great prices and I'm very pleased with the amount of CBD strains they have!
4.7
10 reviews
I absolutely love this dispensary! Not only are the staff wonderful, I have never seen somewhere that has better bang for your buck (seriously; grams starting at $5 of quality weed AFTER TAXES). I picked up some Game Changer this morning, and I have gotten relief from my constant headache for the first time in years. I live about 40 minutes away, and it's absolutely worth the trip.
Classy establishment, but not uppity. The staff rocks. Best price on concentrates everyday. Best Veterans discounts at 15% with some of the best bud and prices in all of Portland. What else needs to be said.
Great Little Pot Shop out along the highway...They have a nice variety of quality strains with bargain prices. The Bruce Banner was tasty with sweet and fruity aromas. The Bud Tenders were friendly and the decor is groovy. Well worth the trip! Peace & 420
Amazing knowledgeable staff, easy access and great atmosphere!
Havent been . they delivered. In a great timing. He came with really potent bud and it taste really good.
Great prices. Cool old building. Friendly staff. I'll be back for sure.
Just got my first DELIVERY. I am in NE Portland. Such fast service. Loved my product. . Primo Stout (great quality). . . prices are great. Delivery person was top notch and pleasant. I have been to the shop and just loved it! The people there are knowledgable and so helpful. I loved all the different varieties. So many! I also found the prices to be so much lower than all the other places I have tried. The quality of the products are the best and another reason I have made this my go to shop. You can drive to the location with speed and ease. . 7 minutes from downtown Portland. . 18 minutes from my place in NE. One half block off of highway. . SO easy to find. This has become my ONLY go to shop for med's or recreatonal. It is an easy drive out. I recommend this shop to anyone looking for knowledgeable people, variety and quality in product and the BEST prices. And best of all. . DELIVERY. . too THANKS
Awesome location. very awesome atmosphere and staff.
My favorite place to go for the highest quality medicine !