Sissyc on February 3, 2017

Just got my first DELIVERY. I am in NE Portland. Such fast service. Loved my product. . Primo Stout (great quality). . . prices are great. Delivery person was top notch and pleasant. I have been to the shop and just loved it! The people there are knowledgable and so helpful. I loved all the different varieties. So many! I also found the prices to be so much lower than all the other places I have tried. The quality of the products are the best and another reason I have made this my go to shop. You can drive to the location with speed and ease. . 7 minutes from downtown Portland. . 18 minutes from my place in NE. One half block off of highway. . SO easy to find. This has become my ONLY go to shop for med's or recreatonal. It is an easy drive out. I recommend this shop to anyone looking for knowledgeable people, variety and quality in product and the BEST prices. And best of all. . DELIVERY. . too THANKS