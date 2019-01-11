Lit La Mesa (FKA La Mesa Health Center)
No Leafly online ordering
Purchases must be made in-store.
This store’s menu is not available
Stores with menus nearby
Searching for nearby stores…
About this dispensary
Lit La Mesa (FKA La Mesa Health Center)
Leafly member since 2019
Followers: 0
7729 University Ave, La Mesa, CA
License C10-0000228-LIC
storefrontmedicalrecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
7am-9pm
7am-9pm
7am-9pm
7am-9pm
7am-9pm
7am-9pm
7am-9pm