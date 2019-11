Cim_nerd on February 18, 2017

Very clean and well organized store the gentleman who works there is super nice and willing to help you find the perfect strain and willing to take some one on one time with customers and let you smell the strains they have and get a real idea of what you want. I do wish they were a bit quicker on getting things to him at this location even glassware when he sells out seems to take a while to get more. I bought a nice little bong there and of course managed to break it lol. And wanted to get another but he had sold out and was waiting for them to send him more. I love the layout he has for the strains with everything clearly listed on papers on the counter color coded and have all the numbers on them for everything about every strain, no guessing or wondering price or percentages here! Great prices on dabs!