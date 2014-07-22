rdgill89
This location (and the other on Johnson Creek / 32nd) is great. In-house products are legit and customer service is always 💯
4.4
10 reviews
I was convinced (by their budtender) that their house brand cartridges were reliable. I bought one, it leaked and now they say they're not responsible after 7 days! stay away from their poor, poor quality products. Stick to companies who back their products for more than a week!
Bad vibes from employees and long long waits every time I go in. It use to be a pretty good spot but I think they grew too fast and you can feel it. Not feeling the sterile white aesthetic.
Garbage flower and okay prices. Just a bad vibe and supreme should probably contact you about the logo lol small selection of concentrates and a lot of hot dog water carts. La nasty
Christopher was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. I was shocked to hear that he was new! His guidance was just what I was seeking.
Well, some decent products but nothing else. I heard this owner was leading the pack in their number of employees and locations. Looks like she needs to get back to basics. Next time Im though town it will be elsewhere. No bueno.
Great local place if you’re looking for a cheap Preroll, really helpful staff! I’m not much of a tree smoker but they have solid $4 -$6 grams tax included which is pretty solid, I mainly go for the oil great oil ! Budtender was kind enough to make sure the oil was not leaking much appreciated!
Rude budtenders that probably were only hired for certain reasons cough cough. Got some royal something complete garbage and no medical prices did not feel welcomed at all
was happy to find this store. I've been going to the one in NE. great prices, some of the better flowers I've gotten and I like to go to different dispensaries all the time to who has the best.
Busy but good... stopped in last week, didn’t find what I needed but there were lots of other options that got the job done well. Thanks for the quick fix! Would return.