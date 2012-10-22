SkywardBodhi
Small shop but great selection and an awesome staff.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.1
10 reviews
Small shop but great selection and an awesome staff.
Very friendly staff and decent quality flower
Hidden gem best value flower in city
Jeff was incredibly helpful, great selection!
Best pre-roll strains around, everyone knows the product well. Jess is always helpful.
Was just told by two (extremely rude and unprofessional) staff members at La Contes' Central location, that my passport, which list Colorado as my home state is not a compliant form of identification to use with my medical card. And I am pretty sure one of them was the store manager which is even MORE disturbing.As they continued to argue with me about it, I informed that I work in a dispensary and have for the last 6 years and they were misinformed. To which the girl responded. "If you work in a dispensary, you should probably only shop there."... I was shocked and the level of childishness honestly. Don't spend your money with these people that are too lazy and entitled to actually read the compliance codes. Uneducated, unprofessional staff that lack decency and intellegence and should have their badges revoked.
Alex was extremely helpful. Great prices on hash as well. Best place in denver.
This is becoming my go to place for cartridges. I live about 45 minutes away but I make the trip every few months to load up, because they have the best prices and best tasting cartridges around town.
It’s a great spot for locals who know what they are looking for. Reasonable prices and great staff.
great deals on vape cartridges and friendly budtenders