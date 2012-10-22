Deadasindisco on March 11, 2018

Was just told by two (extremely rude and unprofessional) staff members at La Contes' Central location, that my passport, which list Colorado as my home state is not a compliant form of identification to use with my medical card. And I am pretty sure one of them was the store manager which is even MORE disturbing.As they continued to argue with me about it, I informed that I work in a dispensary and have for the last 6 years and they were misinformed. To which the girl responded. "If you work in a dispensary, you should probably only shop there."... I was shocked and the level of childishness honestly. Don't spend your money with these people that are too lazy and entitled to actually read the compliance codes. Uneducated, unprofessional staff that lack decency and intellegence and should have their badges revoked.