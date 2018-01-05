We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
21+ Adult Use: Must bring a valid state ID/Passport. NO broken or cracked ID's. Must be legible.
Medicinal Patients: Valid state ID/Passport and ORIGINAL document of the California recommendation. No copies, rec cards or temporary recommendations made online.
*Medicinal Patients MUST bring their CA Recommendation every visit. We are no longer printing copies.*
First Time Patients (FTP) Will Receive
$5 OFF
**PUFF CO. LAUNCH**
COME IN AND GET YOUR VERY OWN PEAK HERE!